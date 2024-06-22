We've played an important role during an important week | Tuned In

REFUGEE Week is Australia's peak annual activity to promote greater awareness of refugees, the issues they face and the contributions refugees are making to the Australian community.
This is also a time to acknowledge the work done by local support groups such as Orange Rural Australians for Refugees, Bathurst Refugee Support Group, and associated social justice groups.
With the increase in displacement of people worldwide due to conflicts and war, community-based refugee support groups offer a valuable lifeline for those seeking resettlement and the opportunity for a new life.
A recent example in our community has been the Ukrainian families who have settled in the Central West who have found valuable support from regional groups to assist with housing, training, job-finding, accessing health services, driving licences and an introduction to many social and community services we take for granted as Australians.
Community broadcasters across the country have supported the resettlement of refugees by providing refugee support groups with access to communication channels to promote awareness of their activities and functions, while continuing to be a voice for multiculturalism in their relevant communities.
What defines community radio is the sociocultural benefits that it brings and by continuing to provide access to media and a "voice" for minority groups, the sector offers such benefits.
During Refugee Week, 2MCE has introduced listeners to some key refugee support groups and raised awareness of the importance of this national celebration along with some events being held during the week to raise funding and awareness of their activities.
This acknowledgement of the important work being done in our community is consistently reinforced with regular interviews and messaging from migrant support officers in Bathurst and Orange who share the goals of helping culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) community members integrate into the community.
In Refugee Week 2024, it's important to reflect on the issues affecting the growing numbers of refugees in our world and the important work undertaken by our local support groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.