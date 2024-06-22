Do the numbers on nuclear and you'll come to one conclusion | Eco News

IT is interesting to note that the only people seriously talking about nuclear energy at the moment are politicians, wealthy industrialists and disenfranchised communities.
As a professional working in the energy space, I can honestly say that I'm not hearing it from the energy networks, not from the retailers, certainly not from the investors and not from the business community.
Let's be clear, this is not for ethical or emotional reasons. It's all about the economics.
My company, Constructive Energy, recently completed analysis for a mining company to help the company decide whether to connect to the grid or not.
(For the engineers out there, the mine load was about 7MVA, which is around 20 per cent of Bathurst's demand.)
The answer was that if the company built its own powerplant on site consisting of a couple of wind turbines, a few acres of solar and a battery with back-up diesel generator, its ongoing electricity price would be 15c/kWh.
If the company connected to the grid, it would be closer to 30c/kWh. Needless to say, they are not connecting to the grid.
The idea that nuclear energy is somehow the answer to "keeping the lights on and pushing prices down" is simply false, on so many levels.
The only possible way it could be cheaper is if it was taxpayer-funded to a massive extent.
As a society, we should ask ourselves if we want our taxes to pay for power stations instead of hospitals, when private and institutional investors are already showing they are willing to pay for renewable energy power stations.
I have lived off-grid for six years. My solar and battery system happily supply me with electricity that is less expensive and more reliable than my neighbours.
A large mining client can achieve the same. Neither of us need nuclear energy for "baseload" and nor do you.
There are no insurmountable technical barriers to fully supplying Australia's energy needs from renewable sources.
There are cultural barriers, though, and I freely admit that the large renewable energy companies have, by and large, done a poor job supporting the communities from which they exploit their sunshine or wind.
One positive legacy of the fossil fuel industries has been their level of investment in local communities, from sporting clubs to well-cared-for employees.
Unfortunately, this lack of community investment has now laid open the ground for unhappy locals to latch onto nuclear as the new coal. They are being sold a dead horse.
