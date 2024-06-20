Councillors' sympathy for kart club that has 'become damaged in this debate'

WHILE councillors couldn't come to a unanimous decision on the go-kart track development application (DA), there was one thing they could agree on: the Bathurst Kart Club is a victim of the ongoing debate.
They had a lot of sympathy for the club's members, who once again had their hopes for a place to call home dashed.
Earlier in June, the club had written to Bathurst council to request that a decision on the DA be deferred for nine months, while also rejecting the use of any remaining loan funds the council had sourced for the track.
And while there was a motion put on the table to defer, it was unsuccessful, and a subsequent motion not to approve the DA became the resolution.
Noise was the primary reason why five of the eight councillors present to vote on June 19, 2024 chose not to approve the DA.
According to the independent assessor, Outline Planning Consultants, more than 200 individual properties would have been affected by intrusive noise.
The consultants also said that "no amount of mitigation measures can overcome the cumulative noise impacts predicted".
Councillors both for and against approving the DA could see the kart club would lose out if the track wasn't approved for the proposed site in the Mount Panorama precinct.
Both sides also acknowledged how the decades-long campaign for a go-kart track had harmed the club's reputation.
"I think it's important to recognise, in my opinion, that the kart club and its members have also become damaged in this debate, that has been handled poorly, in my opinion, along the way," Cr Kirralee Burke said.
"And it's not been an easy journey for the community, for those in South Bathurst and those in the kart club, and I think it's important that that's also focused on.
"The kart club's hurting, too, regardless of where you sit on the topic.
"I just wanted to say that I can understand it's been a hard journey for the community, and it's not lost on me that there's victims on both sides."
Cr Ian North highlighted the "abhorrent" comments on social media directed towards the kart club over the years.
"The abhorrent stuff that has been said, I'll accept it myself because I'm a councillor - I put my hand up and I've done it for 21 years because I love Bathurst - but none of those people in that club deserved, and I'll say it this way, the crap they have, and some of those members' family," he said.
"And yet the whole time they have been extremely professional.
"This hasn't been easy because of social media. This hasn't been easy because people want to voice their opinion and say things that are just wrong."
Councillors also praised the kart club for the letter it penned to the council, particularly for asking that the loan money be used for something else amid the council's financial difficulties.
"It's been a contentious issue, the costing of the go-kart track," Cr Robert Taylor said.
"... For them to relinquish the money and give it back to more urgent needs or more infrastructure that the council needs in their financial situation, I think it's just a wonderful gesture from the kart club."
Mayor Jess Jennings, deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillors Burke, Graeme Hanger and Marg Hogan voted not to approve the DA.
Councillors Warren Aubin, North and Taylor voted against the motion, while Cr Andrew Smith did not participate in discussion or the vote due to a declaration of interest.
