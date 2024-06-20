Ordinary people seem to be ignored in these nuclear plans | Letter

RE: Proposed siting of future nuclear power plants.
According to the mayor of Lithgow, they were not consulted about using the Mount Piper site as one of the sites.
Further, the leader of the Opposition has stated that the proposed sites would be taken over by compulsion if the owners do not accept the government's proposal.
So much for ordinary people in these grand plans.
But as cynics would say, people only good for cannon fodder.
