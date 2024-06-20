Councillors' sympathy for kart club

Here's a look at what's making news today.
While councillors couldn't come to a unanimous decision on the go-kart track development application (DA), there was one thing they could agree on: the Bathurst Kart Club is a victim of the ongoing debate.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain attended Wednesday night's vote on the issue. You read her piece about council's sympathy for club's members, who once again had their hopes for a place to call home dashed.
In other news, organisers of this year's Astley Cup made a momentous decision to change the point system, which has been in place since the competition's inception in 1923. We have a look to see if the old point system would have impacted the results of the Bathurst-Orange fixture last week.
And in sport, St Stanislaus' College student Cooper Williams has made the NSW Combined Independent Schools (CIS) under 15s rugby league team despite having very little experience in the sport. Coming across from rugby union, his quick learning skills helped him book his ticket to the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.
