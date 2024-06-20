We're always looking for someone to help us at the house

MISS Traill's House and Garden is located at 321 Russell Street in Bathurst.
It is a colonial house built in 1845 by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe which is now a house museum which was bequeathed to the National Trust in 1976 by Ida Traill.
The house, horse paddock and gardens as well as the collection of paintings, furniture, china and horse memorabilia provide a window into the past and local stories of historical significance.
Miss Traill's House is run by volunteers who cover all the roles necessary to maintain the house and gardens.
However, we are always seeking more volunteers for the roster to conduct house tours for visitors on Sunday afternoons in addition to helpers with gardening, maintenance, cleaning, collection care on Tuesday mornings; and catering, event co-ordination, painting, and administration whenever you have an hour or more of spare time.
We are also seeking people with experience to join our management committee and help run this exciting property.
All our volunteer roles are flexible and volunteers choose when their availability is most convenient to them.
It is only with the help of more volunteers that this wonderful National Trust property will remain a heritage treasure in Bathurst.
Any money that we raise locally stays in Bathurst to continually maintain Miss Traill's House and Garden.
If you love heritage and want to support Miss Traill's House and Garden to make sure it stays open and operating for the people of Bathurst and visitors from all over the world, then please contact us on email at mth@nationaltrust.com.au, phone message on 6332 4232, Facebook, or through the National Trust website, www.nationaltrust.org.au/volunteers-nsw/.
If you are looking for fun and friendship and you are interested in fundraising, tourism and heritage, contact Miss Traill's House to register your interest today.
We would love you to join us as a volunteer - we really need you.
