Crown alleges man had insider knowledge because 'he's the one who did it': trial

KNOWING a man had been stabbed to death before police had yet got wind of "foul play" has been put to a jury as central to proving an accused killer was "the one who did it".
Comments Stephen Shane Greenfield is accused of making about an old man being found stabbed to death under a bridge were deemed "significant" by the Crown in its closing address on June 20, 2024.
The jury was told that evidence put to them during the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial was "significantly interlocking", connecting statements from friends and an ex-girlfriend of Greenfield.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Reginald "Reggie" Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 68-year-old was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
UPON Mr Mullaly's body being discovered, the court heard through Detective Sergeant Adrian Graham that the police were "disciplined" in what information they were releasing to the public.
Two articles published by the Western Advocate in the wake of Mr Mullaly's death had not described it as suspicious, with police only learning of suspected stab wounds on September 22.
Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau said the "controlling of the narrative is significant" because Greenfield had, according to witnesses, made comments about a man being stabbed days prior to September 20 and also that afternoon when he went to his ex-girlfriend's home.
Nicole Fawns told the jury while giving evidence that Greenfield had allegedly said two days prior to Mr Mullaly's body being discovered that a man would be found stabbed 13 times under the bridge.
Then on September 20 while at a friend's home, Ms Fawns said Greenfield was "really erratic" and allegedly said an old man had been stabbed and police wanted him in relation to a murder.
This statement was supported by another witness, Steve Maranda, who was present on the Sunday morning when Greenfield is alleged to have said a number of times that he was wanted for murder.
"There was no information and no police focus at all on the Sunday on Mr Greenfield in any shape or form," Mr Tabuteau said.
"It's the [Tuesday] that there is contact from Professor Lyons to Detective Graham where ... he conveys to him that he's located a stab wound to the chest. That's the first time police know there is an apparent cut, but it would have to wait until the post-mortem on Wednesday."
Vanessa Strong, who had been in a relationship with Greenfield for 11 years until 2011, previously told the jury he had shown up on her doorstep after 1pm on September 20 and said "let me in, I've just killed someone ... I've bashed them".
"She goes on to say 'he was agitated, and just sort of said let me in, I've killed someone', and 'they put him on the dog ... I went Tony Mokbel on them'," Mr Tabuteau said.
"It was agreed that she had also said to the police 'he goes I couldn't help it, I snapped and went off ... Swiper was here, Swiper'."
Ms Strong said Greenfield bleached his "Rambo III" knife, a shirt and a pair of bolt cutters in her kitchen sink, before he mentioned a Facebook post to her about police activity at the Denison Bridge.
After an argument about their daughter, Greenfield is believed to have said he would put Ms Strong under the bridge with Mr Mullaly.
She then made an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers.
Greenfield also mentioned during a police recorded interview with Ms Strong on Tuesday, September 22 that Mr Mullaly had been stabbed and he was being "set up because of what I said" at Raymond Sharpley's home.
"When you look at those statements by Mr Greenfield at the various times and put them together, in effect Mr Greenfield was identifying himself as the person responsible for Mr Mullaly's death because he knew something no one else did; that it was a murder," Mr Tabuteau said.
"It's a piece of information that was unique to Mr Greenfield because ... he in his mind realised, you might think, that he will eventually be the person police want to talk to for questioning over this.
"Mr Greenfield discloses things which he could only know about - it was a murder, involved stabbing and there were multiple stab wounds ... because he was there and he's the one who did it."
JASON Burke was on his way home from his supermarket shift around 3.30pm on Saturday, September 19 when he crossed Mr Mullaly at the Denison Bridge.
The jury had previously heard through Mr Burke's evidence that "Reggie" had scratches down his face and was slouched over, holding his right arm as he walked back to his makeshift camp.
With Mr Mullaly being described as cold and stiff when he was found on the Sunday morning, Mr Tabuteau said - when looking at expert evidence in the trial - it's possible he had been attacked on Saturday afternoon.
"It's not inconceivable that by this stage, he had already been attacked and inflicted with these injuries. Dr Clifton said a person could possibly live a few minutes, Dr Duflou thought it could perhaps be longer than that," Mr Tabuteau said.
"If we go back to the concept that if the body is cold and stiff, it has been dead for eight to 36 hours, then the [19 hours] to 10.30am when his body is discovered, it seems to fall within the generally accepted thought among forensic pathologists."
The Crown will finalise its submissions on June 21, before the defence begins its closing address.
