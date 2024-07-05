From the shearing shed to hot laps around the dam, remembering Rowan Charlton

THE LIFE of a shearer encompasses much more than simply shearing sheep.
It teaches you good work ethic, takes you on adventures all over the countryside and introduces you to new people who become lifelong friends.
That was the life of Rowan Charlton, from his first day to his last.
Born in Oberon on February 2, 1964, only minutes before best buddy and twin brother Mal, Mr Charlton was one of five kids who all enjoyed growing up on the family farm at Tarana.
The siblings learnt to work from a young age, having to help out on the farm after returning home from school in the afternoons.
Bernice, Bruce, Pauline, Rowan and Mal all had their designated farm chores they had to do before the sun set, marking the end of another day.
And it wasn't long before Mr Charlton decided he preferred to be outside getting his hands dirty, over sitting behind a desk at school.
So after completing nine years of schooling, he left and learnt how to shear, then shared that knowledge with his brothers.
When he was only 18, Mr Charlton attended a wedding where he laid eyes on the bride's 16-year-old sister Mary, who he thought was 'a bit of alright'.
Mary had recently relocated to Bathurst after moving around a lot as her father was in the army.
And luckily for Mr Charlton, Bathurst was where the family decided to settle, and the young couple's love story began.
Mr Charlton decided to move into Bathurst after meeting Mary, and the pair were married a few years later at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
The newlyweds began their family shortly after, welcoming their son Jamie into the world in January 1987, by which time they decided a new home was in order to raise their family in.
So Mr Charlton sold his much-cherished Monaro to fund a family home in Kelso, which is where the couple welcomed baby number two; a little girl named Alisha.
Despite not living on a farm, Jamie and Alisha were introduced to country life early on, as the family would often accompany Mr Charlton on his shearing trips.
The kids used their imaginations and had a ball creating their own adventures, and Mrs Charlton would cook up a storm for all the shearers.
Family was always very important to Mr Charlton, and he created many memories with his when he wasn't shearing.
From water skiing or just doing a hot lap around the dam in 'their' boat, as Mrs Charlton would always remind her husband when he referred to it being 'his' boat.
To camping, travelling around Australia and spending lots of time with their grandchildren.
Mr Charlton enjoyed making the most of life.
As Mr Charlton started to slow down on the shearing, he still kept busy with different jobs around the house.
As soon as he heard "Rowy, I was thinking ...", he knew his darling wife was about to put him to work.
But like a true gentleman, he never complained, he simply replied "yes dear".
Sadly, Mr Charlton unexpectedly lost his wife of almost 40 years on June 30, 2023, absolutely breaking his heart.
While he did his best to keep busy, it was a struggle without his beloved Mary, and on May 20, 2024, Mr Charlton died suddenly in his home.
He will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a loving, generous man who would move mountains for anyone, but most of all his family.
