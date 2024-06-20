'Member for Fukushima', 'Chernobyl Sam': NSW Labor pours scorn on Lithgow nuclear plan

THE NSW Government has poured scorn on a proposal to build a nuclear power station near Lithgow, lambasting the idea for its cost and lack of support among MPs.
NSW Premier Chris Minns and Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison both had fun with the subject during question time on Thursday, June 20, which included labelling Bathurst's Sam Farraway as "Chernobyl Sam".
Mr Farraway has announced his intention to seek preselection for the Nats to contest the seat of Calare at the next federal election.
He hasn't yet made a public statement about the federal Opposition's announcement that it would transform seven sites into nuclear power stations, including Mount Piper, north-west of Wallerawang.
In question time, Mr Minns said he wanted to "make it clear that the NSW Government will not be repealing the ban on nuclear produced energy in NSW".
The NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water estimates large scale nuclear reactors would cost $70 billion to replace the 8300 megawatts of coal-fired power station, he said, and "if you were to do the small scale modular nuclear reactors, the number would increase to $211 billion".
"CSIRO says small scale nuclear is $230 to $380 a megawatt hour. Large scale nuclear is up to $230 a megawatt hour, and wind and solar is between $90 and $120 a megawatt hour," Mr Minns said.
The NSW Premier said Member for Bathurst Paul Toole had been reported in the metropolitan media as not supporting a nuclear reactor at Mount Piper and NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman wouldn't say whether he is for or against the nuclear plan.
Mr Toole told the Western Advocate on Wednesday that the federal Coalition's plan for Mount Piper "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," he said.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Regional Transport Minister Ms Aitchison, meanwhile, in speaking about the spending on regional NSW in the budget, took a number of shots at those opposite and referenced the aborted plans for a Great Western Highway tunnel, which has been a long-running point of contention between the Nationals and Labor.
She described NSW Nationals leader and Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders as the "Member for Fukushima" and said there would be a $16 billion cost for each of the seven proposed nuclear power stations.
"Is that why Chernobyl Sam over there was so keen on getting half a tunnel over the Blue Mountains, Speaker, so he could put one in Lithgow?" Ms Aitchison asked.
"That'll go down well in Calare, won't it?"
The Nationals' federal deputy leader, Senator Perin Davey, says the Coalition's announcement this week "was the start of a two-and-a-half-year comprehensive community engagement process in the Central West and a detailed technical analysis of the location".
"We are talking about an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities," she said.
"The Central West will gain billions of dollars in local investment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.