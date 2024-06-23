Western Advocate
A bushranger, a banquet and a commodious Keppel Street pub | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated June 23 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Miss Batterham's photography session in December 1923 came at the end of an eventful year for the city.
THIS week's historic photo, of Miss Batterham of Bathurst, was taken by well-known Bathurst photographer Mr Gregory in December 1923. Unfortunately, no further details are available on Miss Batterham. If you recognise her, please let me know on 6331 5404.

Note the details of Miss Batterham's outfit, which she has worn specially for the photo sitting in Mr Gregory's studio in George Street.

