A bushranger, a banquet and a commodious Keppel Street pub | Yesterday, Today

Note the details of Miss Batterham's outfit, which she has worn specially for the photo sitting in Mr Gregory's studio in George Street.
It may be interesting to read what was happening in Bathurst in 1923.
In early February 1923, Bathurst residents' attention was drawn to a remarkable sight. It was the large stack of wheat in the yard of Crago and Sons, flour millers.
They were stockpiling wheat due to its scarcity in the Western District.
The stack was more than 10 bags high and rising each day. Already, they had 70,000 bags of the hard western wheat.
St Patrick's Day celebrations were larger, brighter and better than ever in March 1923.
After High Mass, there was a procession through the main streets on the Saturday afternoon, a sports meeting, a banquet and a national concert.
At the banquet, there were two of the most eloquent speeches heard in Bathurst in connection with the national celebrations.
The death occurred of Mrs Jane Pedrotta of Russell Street in mid-July 1923, which led to older residents remembering the raid made on Bathurst in the early 1860s by Ben Hall and his gang of bushrangers.
At that time, Mrs Pedrotta's late husband Bartholemeo Pedrotta had a gunsmith's shop. One evening, just after dusk, Ben Hall and his gang galloped down William Street and pulled up in front of the shop.
Hall entered the premises while his companions remained outside.
Pointing a gun at the proprietor, Hall told him to put up his hands, which he promptly did. The bushranger selected a couple of revolvers, a rifle and some ammunition.
Mrs Pedrotta, then a young woman, was in the back premises at the time and walked into the shop in time to see the bushranger making a hurried exit.
Mrs Pedrotta, who was born at Berrima and married in 1861, was 78 when she died. She had resided in Bathurst for over half a century.
It was reported that she was a loving mother, of sweet and gentle disposition, and her death would be deeply regretted by a large circle of friends.
Her husband had died many years before and a family of six remained to mourn her sad loss.
They were Mrs T.R. Matthews (Arncliffe), Mrs J.J. Links (Campsie), Mrs J. Burke (Waverley), Mrs E.J. Gartrell (Bathurst) and Misses E. and V. Pedrotta. The funeral was of a private character.
Also in 1923, the Bathurst Eisteddfod Association was meeting to plan its next annual competition during the following Easter week, 1924.
At a meeting held in September 1923, the new officers were elected: patron, Mr M. Meagher; president, mayor J. Beddie; honorary treasurer and honorary secretary, G.E. Davis.
In October, Mr R.E. Shacklaud, late of Bondi and Condobolin, took over the commodious hostelry the Occidental Hotel from the late J.F. Stewart, in Keppel Street in Bathurst.
It was only three minutes walk' from the Bathurst Railway Station and eight minutes from the Post and Telegraph Offices and Machattie Park.
There was any amount of residential and yard accommodation, over which there would be experienced personal supervision.
In late November, Miss Daisy Makepeace was obliged to resign her position as accompanist for the Bathurst Musical and Dramatic Society, which she had held for six years, as she found the duties taxed her strength too greatly.
About six o'clock in mid-December 1923, Norman Neal Fulton of Rockley was driving along the road at Jumper's Flat in a sulky when his horse shied at a passing motor car.
Mr Fulton was thrown over the back of the sulky and sustained abrasions to the head and a bad cut near the ear.
He was brought to Bathurst in the motor car and admitted to St Vincent's Hospital.
