Bulldogs club mates set to make step up to NSW Country together

IT'S already been an exciting season of colts rugby for the Bathurst Bulldogs and it just got even better.
In a year where the Bulldogs sit atop the Central West Rugby Union colts ladder with an unbeaten record they now have two of their players selected in the initial NSW Country colts squad.
Caden Taylor and Harrison Nowlan have earned the call up to the NSW Country squad following their top notch performances for Central West at the recent NSW Country Championships held over the long weekend.
For Nowlan it's a second appearance in the colts squad but for Taylor it will be a debut.
Taylor ventured to the Country Championships at Tamworth just looking to get valuable match time with the Blue Bulls but has now gained something even greater.
"I was eligible for colts last year but I opted not to play and just focused on club rugby and my apprenticeship. This year I thought I'd give it a crack and I've managed to make Country," he said.
"Because it was my first year in it I wasn't too sure what it would be like so I just went up there for the experience and to represent Central West and Bathurst.
"I was always going to be happy if I made it into country but it wasn't necessarily the goal."
Taylor graduated from St Stanislaus' College in 2022 and enjoyed his first season with Bulldogs last year.
Since Bulldogs were only able to establish a colts team this season it meant Taylor was thrust into senior footy for the 2023 season, but he looks back on that as a benefit to his rugby.
"I'm honestly thankful for playing against grown men. It was a learning curve for me playing against some guys who were twice my age," he said.
"It's gave me some experience playing hard and competitive country footy. I'm still playing second grade this year but it's been awesome seeing the colts boys going along as well as they have been.
"They're having a good crack. We've got two undefeated teams through our second round of games and everyone's playing great footy at the moment."
Following the Bulldogs' unbeaten return to the Central West Rugby Union scene they were able to get three players into the Blue Bulls Rowlands Cup side, with James Patterson joining Nowlan and Taylor at the Country Championships.
The trio and their Bulls teammates got off to a brilliant start with a 26-0 win over New England but a 3-all draw with Hunter left the team needing two wins on day two to get the job done.
They got a 17-0 win over Illawarra to put themselves into a strong position and were up late against Central Coast before a late try to their opponents led to a 22-18 loss for the Bulls.
The try dropped the Bulls from first to third in the final standings.
"It was such a close competition. Drawing with Hunter and losing by four to Central Coast was a tough way to go," Taylor said.
"Basing our position on for and against isn't the best way to finish things up but we're all proud of each other and I thought the Central West team gelled really well."
