Bulldogs dominate selections for initial NSW Country Corellas squad

ONLY one club from across the state will have five representatives in this year's NSW Country Corellas squad - Bathurst Bulldogs.
Bulldogs make up more than half of the eight Central West representatives who gained selection to the Corellas squad after the Blue Bullettes' dominant NSW Country Championships Thomson Cup title-winning run over the long weekend.
Molly Kennedy, Tiana Anderson, Teagan Miller, Sarah Colman and Lily McIntosh have made the initial 34 player squad thanks to their standout performances at the championships in Tamworth.
The five Bulldogs will take part in camps next month where they will aim to be a part of the final 25 player team, of which Anderson and Colman reached in 2023.
McIntosh was able to make the cut after just her second appearance for Central West.
The Bulldogs centre said it's a thrill not just to make the team but to do so with so many familiar faces around her.
"It's amazing to get in with four other girls, along with two other people from the club [colts players Caden Taylor and Harrison Nowlan], so that takes the pressure off when you know others there," she said.
"A lot of other Central West girls got in there as well. It's going to be such a great experience getting to train with this next rep team, and hopefully I can make it to the next stage.
"I only represented Central West for the first time last year, off the bench, and this was my second year and I was really lucky to get the call.
"Selection was something that was on the radar but I knew that it was going to take a lot of hard work. It's just such an honour to get in there. I'm a bit nervous but really excited."
Central West were on a revenge mission at the Country Championships after losing to Hunter in the previous year's grand final.
When the two associations came together for the 2024 decider Central West were too strong in a 28-10 result.
McIntosh said it was a satisfying way to round out an amazing tournament for the Bullettes.
"It was so amazing this year. The whole team integrated well and were so friendly," she said.
"It's easy to leave club rivalries at the door when you've got such a great team dynamic like that. It really showed on the field how well connected we were.
"I thought the final was a really intense game and the scoreline probably didn't reflect that. It's probably one of the toughest games I've ever played in."
The other Central West players to make the Corellas squad are Maely MacGregor (Parkes Boars), Shae Mansfield (Orange City) and Kiara Sullivan (Wellington Redbacks).
