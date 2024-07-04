Good things come to those who 'weight': HealthWorld Open Day HIITs the spot

HEALTHWORLD Bathurst hosted an Open Day on Thursday, June 20, as a means to encourage people to find the time, money and motivation to begin their fitness journeys.
With a membership deal of $13.95 per week, and an added bonus of a free pair of Sony wireless headphones for those who signed up on the day, there were plenty of people who took the first step towards a new chapter in life.
There was a great buzz in the air on the day, and twenty-two people took the leap and signed on for a membership during the event.
The Stewart Street facility was also giving away free lunch and free coffee to anybody who attended on the day.
And that's what it was all about for the staff at HealthWorld, who organised the day purely to ensure that a gym can be affordable for everybody.
For less than two dollars a day, new members gained 24-hour access, seven days a week, and were even invited to take advantage of the free classes hosted at the gym.
