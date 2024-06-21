GALLERY: Students have a blast at Bathurst Soccer Gala Day

STUDENTS from across the Central West were giving it their all at the Bathurst Soccer Gala Day on June 21 as boys and girls teams across years 3 to 6 enjoyed a fun day out.
Schools from Bathurst, Orange, Lithgow, Molong, Oberon, Portland and Blayney all took part across the games at Proctor Park and Police Paddock.
We were there to capture the action from several Stage 2 morning games at Proctor Park, which you can browse through below.
