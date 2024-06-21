Kart club's reaction to decision not to approve the go-kart track DA

"VERY disappointed."
That was the reaction of the Bathurst Kart Club to seeing the latest development application (DA) for a go-kart track not be approved.
Members of the club were present in the chamber for the decision, but opted not to speak during the night's public forum.
Club president Mark Dunbar provided a brief statement to the Western Advocate on June 21, 2024, two days after Bathurst council's decision.
"We're very disappointed and the club will be moving forward," he said.
The kart club has spent more than two decades trying to get a go-kart track built in Bathurst and has suffered numerous setbacks in recent years.
In 2014, Alec Lamberton Field was being explored as a location for a go-kart track, but noise concerns saw those plans halted and attention then turned to Mount Panorama.
Land at the back of McPhillamy Park became the focus and a DA was ultimately approved, however, Aboriginal heritage concerns lingered in the community, seeing opposition to the location grow.
In May, 2021, then Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley made a Section 10 declaration under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act (ATSIHP).
The declaration protects the site from the construction of buildings and significant earthworks, which forced the go-kart track project to be abandoned at that site.
The following month, a motion to fast-track the go-kart project on vacant land between College Road and Conrod Straight succeeded.
A DA was lodged by the council in October, 2023, but the subsequent independent assessment was not favourable.
Outline Planning Consultants recommended the DA not be approved, primarily due to predicted noise levels, and council staff concurred.
The majority of councillors voted in support of their recommendations, seeing the DA refused consent on June 19, 2024.
However, during discussion of the go-kart track project that night, the councillors - even those voting not to approve the DA - expressed sympathy for the club.
"The kart club's hurting, too, regardless of where you sit on the topic," Cr Kirralee Burke said.
In the weeks leading up to the June 19 council meeting, the club had written to the council requesting a decision on the DA be deferred by nine months.
The letter also rejected the use of the remaining loan funds the council had sought for the project, with the club requesting that money instead be put towards other vital services for the community.
"The BKC cannot, in good faith, expect any further financial support from the council given the extreme nature of this financial stress," Mr Dunbar said in the letter, adding that the club would self-secure all the funding for stage one expenses.
While the council resolved not to approve the DA, there was also an unsuccessful attempt by councillors Warren Aubin, Ian North and Robert Taylor to defer a decision.
They cited concerns about the report and the assessment process, and questioned whether Outline Planning Consultants were the best choice to carry out the independent assessment.
The kart club has not commented on Outline Planning Consultants' findings.
