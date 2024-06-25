Glenray recognises decades of dedication at presentation

THREE Glenray Laundry employees have been recognised for their almost 100 years of combined service.
Glenray Industries held a certificate presentation and morning tea recently to mark the dedication of its supported employees at the laundry.
Among them were Teresa Sonter, who celebrated 20 years, Matthew Barker, who celebrated 30 years, and Greg Moss, who marked 40 years.
Mr Moss said his favourite part of the job is working in the folding area and being around friends.
Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller said the award recipients "are highly regarded among their peers, having worked in many different areas of the laundry over the years, and have become knowledgeable and skilled in many facets of the business, playing an integral part in the team".
She said Glenray recognises the diverse challenges in finding and maintaining employment for a person living with disability and offers opportunities in the laundry and industrial services area, "where people can gain employment in an inclusive workplace, they are trained and supported to achieve their goals, can gain valuable job skills and earn a wage".
Glenray Industries held a rebranding event in late 2023 and is in the final stages of building a new accessible disability accommodation home in Brilliant Street, on the fringe of the Bathurst CBD.
