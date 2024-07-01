Photos: Year 11 students get a taste of a career in communications at CSU

YEAR 11 students from Bathurst and Sydney, who have been considering a career in communications, were able to get a taste of university life recently.
On Friday, June 21, the students headed to the television studio at the Bathurst Charles Sturt University (CSU) campus to try their hands at the craft of communication.
The interactive 'Making it in the Media' workshop was hosted by CSU lecturers and covered three strands of what a Bachelor of Communication at the university can offer.
This included News and Media, Design and Content Creation and Strategic Communication.
Students were able to organise, develop and present their own mock news segment, and test out their skills both in front of, and behind the camera.
An address was also delivered on the day, by CSU alumni and Public Relations specialist Isabel Anderson, who shared her story of growing up on a farm to becoming an award winning communicator.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of students enjoying their time in the studio. Is there anybody who you recognise?
