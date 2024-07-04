Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bus driver says Machattie toilets are a disgrace, but council says it's vandals to blame

July 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MACHATTIE Park's toilets are being left in such a state of filth that they are almost unusable, says a bus driver who has had to warn teachers not to let young students go inside the facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.