Kart club's reaction to rejected DA

The president of the Bathurst Kart Club has spoken to senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain about council's decision not to approve its development application to build a go-kart track.
Members of the club were present in the chamber for the decision, but opted not to speak during the night's public forum.
In other news, one of two companies behind a wind farm proposal south of Oberon says it wants to "listen to everyone in the community" and has rejected criticism that it is using an "aggressive direct approach" to landowners.
Stromlo Energy is - with TagEnergy - investigating the viability of a wind farm in softwood plantations in the Oberon area, you can read about the plans here.
And in sport, students from across the region came to the city on Friday to take part in the Bathurst Soccer Gala Day, and we were there to grab plenty of photos from the morning's games.
Have a great weekend.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
