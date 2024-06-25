With the push of a button, you can access period products for free

WHETHER it's a teenager getting their period for the first time, a woman experience financial hardship, or even someone caught without supplies: everyone who menstruates can benefit from a new machine at Bathurst Library.
The city's public library is the home of a new Share the Dignity vending machine, which dispenses packs of pads and tampons for free.
Bathurst Regional Council partnered with Share the Dignity to get the dispenser installed in the female bathroom at the library.
The machine was installed in April, 2024 and since then more than 300 packs have been dispensed to people who need them.
To ensure the products are not wasted, the machine can only dispense one pack every 10 minutes.
The installation of the machine came 12 months after councillors Kirralee Burke, Marg Hogan and Jess Jennings jointly called on Bathurst council to investigate making free period products available in council facilities.
At the time, Cr Burke highlighted a survey from Share the Dignity, which found more than one in five Australians were using toilet paper, socks or other alternatives because they couldn't access period products.
She is pleased to see the council has since partnered with Share the Dignity to put the free product dispenser in the library.
It's just the second vending machine to be installed in a public place in Bathurst, according to the Share the Dignity website, with the other located at headspace.
Cr Burke said this will ensure everyone who needs period products will be able to access them.
"I think it's amazing," she said.
"It's such a basic human right to have access to sanitary period products, and with the cost of living at the moment, these are actually things people can often go without.
"They're not cheap, so it's just amazing to know [it's there]."
The important thing now, she said, is to raise awareness that the machine is at the library and free to access.
She hopes the initiative, which has come at no cost to the council, can be rolled out in other facilities it owns.
"It would be great to see them at the adventure park, at the aquatic centre," Cr Burke said.
"I know that the aquatic centre offers $2 showers and stuff like that for people who might not have access to a warm shower, so that would be a perfect and ideal spot to have another one for people to access."
