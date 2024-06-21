Premonitions and paranoia: Defence says reasonable doubt in the way of proving guilt

BEYOND reasonable doubt is the directive a defence counsel has given to a jury as they soon consider whether a man is guilty of murder based on an apparent premonition and his bizarre, paranoid actions.
Closing addresses in the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial of Stephen Shane Greenfield were put to a 14-person jury on June 21, 2024 as the matter nears its end.
The defence focused on three fundamental roadblocks in what they said prevents a verdict of guilty - insignificant evidence, truth in Greenfield's denials, and the possibility that someone else is responsible.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Reginald 'Reggie' Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 68-year-old was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
THE defence submitted evidence previously given by Nicole Fawns was fraught with problems.
Ms Fawns - who described herself as "drug f---ed" in 2015 - first pointed the finger at Greenfield on September 25 during an interview after she spent days avoiding police.
It is alleged by Ms Fawns that Greenfield made comments at the home of Raymond Sharpley - also known as 'Mosey' - two days before Mr Mullaly's body was found.
According to Ms Fawns, Greenfield is alleged to have said "there was going to be an old man stabbed underneath a bridge and he called him a troll ... stabbed 13 times".
Defence barrister Ian Nash said there were significant issues with this claim, given the Crown deemed it not inconceivable that Mr Mullaly might have received his fatal injuries before 3.30pm when he was last sighted by Jason Burke on September 19.
"If you accept that my client said that at Mosey's days before, you would also have to accept, wouldn't you, that my client had pre-planned an attack on Mr Mullaly - a man who he said he didn't know. It's a stretch," Mr Nash said.
"The second aspect is that he decided how he was going to do it but not only that, you would have to accept this plan was able to be carried out by my client in broad daylight.
"He would've had to be able to predict having - on the Crown case - fatally wounded Mr Mullaly somewhere on the op-shop side of the bridge and Mr Mullaly being able to get back to his campsite."
Another point of contention with Ms Fawns' evidence was that she had also told the jury that Greenfield said on the morning Mr Mullaly's body was found that he was wanted for murder and that an old man had been stabbed 13 times.
It was the Crown's submission that this account was corroborated by witness, Steve Maranda but the defence disagreed, saying they had nominated different places of where the conversation is alleged to have taken place.
And Mr Maranda "said nothing at all about the word 'stab'" in his evidence.
The jury had since learnt that Ms Fawns was identified in a report made to police as having used the word stabbed at a time when Greenfield's name was yet to be mentioned in any statements.
This claim was put in an email to Detective Sergeant Adrian Graham at about 1am on September 23.
"What Officer Christian wrote while having been at Boyd Street on Tuesday night was that 'Renee Gail mentioned to me whilst I was watching her ... that on Sunday afternoon Nicole Fawns attended [the home] crying hysterically, making comments about a homeless bloke being stabbed to death while he slept ... 13 times'," Mr Nash said.
"Members of the jury, that's the evidence when in truth 'stabbed 13 times' first became known and it was to Ms Renee Gail on Sunday afternoon by Ms Fawns with no mention at all of Mr Greenfield.
"Ms Fawns avoided the police until Friday the 25th of September when she was pulled over in Mr Miller's black XR6 ... and first points the finger at my client."
It was the defence's position that Ms Fawns "may well have known something independently about Mr Mullaly's death" and "she blamed everybody else but herself", as was heard by the jury.
"Bear all that in mind when you go back into the jury room and consider whether you accept that my client in some predictive premonition was able to state that a body of an old man would be found under a bridge days before it actually happened," Mr Nash said.
With respect to the word murder being used before police had any reason to suspect foul play, Mr Nash said "it's not a stretch ... to think the community was speculating ... that he may have died in suspicious circumstances".
WITH the defence accepting the majority of what Greenfield's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Strong says she heard him say during the afternoon of September 20, the jury were asked to consider whether it fits in with the circumstances of Mr Mullaly's death.
"Look at all the things he said and try to fit them logically and rationally in the circumstances in which Mr Mullaly actually died," Mr Nash said.
It was not disputed that Greenfield showed up at Ms Strong's Currawong Street home after 1pm and said he had bashed "them", and "they put me down, I rit on them, Swiper was here ... there were bodies everywhere".
Greenfield had also bleached his 'Rambo III' hunting knife, a t-shirt and bolt cutters, but not washed his Adidas tracksuit pants and the boots he was wearing that day.
The jury had previously heard that his hunting knife was too big to have likely caused the wounds on Mr Mullaly's body.
"Our client was so affected by drugs that these acts were bizarre; not washing tracksuit pants, washing a knife that was too big," Mr Nash said.
"Part of the Crown case is that you can explain 'bashed' by the use of the bolt cutters to somehow cause injuries to Mr Mullaly's face. I'd ask you to use your common sense about that."
The items seized by police were examined a number of times, including his knife, bolt cutters, various bits of his and Mr Mullaly's clothing, along with an unwashed orange backpack believed to have been carrying the suspected murder weapon.
"There was no blood or DNA of our client on the deceased and vice versa," Mr Nash said.
As for the threat Greenfield made about putting Ms Strong underneath the bridge with Mr Mullaly, it was the defence's submission that it was a "serious threat, yes, a nasty threat, but a hollow threat about a topical event of that day".
Mr Nash also said that perhaps Ms Strong didn't do anything about Greenfield's "remarkable admissions, on the Crown case" until hours later when she called Crime Stoppers because he was "drug affected, scattered, paranoid, and unbelievable, perhaps".
CALLS made to Greenfield by Ms Strong on September 22 after 11pm showed him "repeatedly, strongly, emotively, honestly, denying responsibility for this", according to the defence.
The jury were asked to consider his responses in these calls along with his recorded interview with police on September 24, 2015 where he maintained his innocence.
"In our submission to you, those denials, those pleas of non-responsibility you would accept," Mr Nash said.
As for the possibility of another person being responsible for Mr Mullaly's death, Mr Nash reminded the jury that the area where his body was found had typically been used as an illegal camping site at the time.
"Remember Bobby Bourke and others saying [in evidence] that Mr Mullaly was constantly getting in fights with people taking his jacket or pillows, and he was prone to getting upset about those things," Mr Nash said.
"Think about the reasonable possibility that in a tent or caravan, there had been a fight about a stolen pillow or something, you might think that makes a lot more sense than a prediction days before.
"There's also evidence of others in this group of drug dealers."
THERE were three words Mr Nash wanted the jury to keep in mind when deliberating: beyond reasonable doubt.
"It's not 'I think he might've done it' or 'it was a bit suspicious what he was doing', it's beyond reasonable doubt, that's the standard," Mr Nash said.
"They are three simple words that protect us all because anyone could be sitting where Mr Greenfield is, accused of a crime he says he didn't commit.
"Remember premonitions, remember washing a knife that was too big, 'bodies everywhere', think about all of that because in my submission to you, once you have, you'll return a verdict of not guilty."
The matter will return to Bathurst Courthouse on June 24.
