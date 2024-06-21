Michael Phelps talks about transitioning to spectatorship ahead of the Paris Olympics

Brought to you by Legacy - Motherlink.
Former competitive swimmer Michael Phelps recently expressed excitement for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 with Kristen Welker for a special Meet the Moment interview for NBC.
Due to his mental health struggles, Phelps stepped away from competitive swimming and skipped the previous Olympics.
"Just being removed from the Olympics in Tokyo, I kind of wanted to get back in there," he admitted.
"This time around, I'm excited. I'm excited to watch. I'm excited to cheer. And excited to watch these athletes be able to try to accomplish their lifetime goals and dreams."
Transitioning to spectator and commentator for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, Phelps advises the competitors to stick to their training routines.
"Like, winning a gold medal is less than 1% of 1%," he said. "So to be able to have that opportunity is so special."
While grand, the Olympic Games are fundamentally the same as any other competition. The pool and competitors remain unchanged despite the heightened atmosphere.
"We're competing against the same people we've competed against for the last how many years, right? Just get up and be you," Phelps said.
"I'll say for the American team, I will be over there, but I know they will have a country filled with people screaming their hearts out, hoping we take as many medals as we can and our athletes represent our country the best way possible."
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, scheduled for June 15-23 in Indianapolis, will decide which of Phelps' junior compatriots will join the Olympics.
For open water swimming, Katie Grimes, Mariah Denigan, and Ivan Puskovitch have already secured their places for the Paris Olympics based on their performances at the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled 29 swimmers who will represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Headlining the Canadian squad is 17-year-old world record holder Summer McIntosh, who qualified in five individual events: the 400 free, 200 free, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 IM.
Phelps has been candid about his struggles with depression and anxiety. The 38-year-old former athlete continuously shares his experiences to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around mental health, especially for men.
Throughout his career, Phelps felt immense pressure to achieve unprecedented success. Post-Olympic depression hit him hard after the 2004 and 2008 Games.
"To that point, I think I put pressure on myself that no other human on the planet possibly could because I wanted to do something, again, no one has ever done," Phelps said.
"There's no blueprint to anything that I did. It was all trial and error. So I had to play with certain things. And if I opened up, maybe it would have been different. Maybe it would have been better. Maybe it would have been worse."
In 2014, after a DUI incident and a period of deep despair, Phelps realised he needed help. He checked into a treatment centre for 45 days, where he confronted and addressed underlying issues from his past. This process helped him rebuild and strengthen his mental health.
"Again, through the work that I've done, the process of finding more about me and learning why I work every single day the way that I do, it was a process," Phelps shared. "And it was hard. But I'm better now."
"For me, throughout my career, I looked at myself as a swimmer and an athlete," he added. "Now I can look in a mirror and see a person, somebody that has feelings and emotions."
The American shared his experience in transitioning from competitive swimming amid his ongoing mental health struggles with Welker.
Phelps recalled the nostalgic moments of competing, like "walking out on the pool deck and wearing the stars and stripes and hearing a national anthem play."
Now, he looks forward to offering insights and enjoying the games from the stands.
"For me, now going into this Olympics, I think I'm okay with everything that happened in the past," Phelps said. "And I'm ready to kind of just move on from my swimming career. I think, again, having the chance to be in the stands is way different than being on the pool deck."
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.