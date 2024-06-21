Hogan's clear thinking and analysis stood out in karts debate | Letter

I wish to commend councillor Marg Hogan for her sincere, well-prepared contribution to the discussion on the go-kart track.
She had facts, figures and analysis to clearly explain her decision to reject the DA.
Those councillors who voted for the DA appeared to do so on the basis that it would be 1) un-Australian to vote against the track and 2) they just did not accept the recommendations of a professional, wide-ranging, independent report.
I have rarely attended a council meeting and this provided an interesting insight into how the councillors think and work.
I sincerely hope that Cr Hogan stands for election in September 2024.
I believe Bathurst benefits from having someone of her calibre on Bathurst Regional Council.
