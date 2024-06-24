Proposed CBD medical centre delays raise more questions | Letter

IT is at least 18 months since the developers of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) lodged documents with the state planning authority.
For the development application, once it is lodged, to proceed, it needs to be approved as a state significant development through a process called SEARS (Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements), which checks to see that the proposal meets all standards required.
The developer has told the Western Advocate that the delay in lodging a development application is due to finalising terms with the car park.
Prior to December last year, the original parking proposal provided 890 spaces or an additional 160 spaces for residents.
Total funding for the car park of $30 million was to be provided by state and federal government grants and the Bathurst RSL Club.
With changing governments, the money has not materialised.
The new proposal (December 2023) provides 570 car spaces, with an increase overall of only 80 spaces, which I believe are likely to be paid parking.
Essentially, I believe the town will lose some 240 free car parks.
Bathurst Regional Council has announced that it will provide $5 million towards the car parking, which would be payable at the completion of the new buildings.
The initial funding source for this contribution would come from "existing loans for infrastructure awaiting matching funds".
It is alarming that the council has an "in-principle agreement" to transfer a land title to the BIMC group to allow for the construction of a multi-storey car park.
How much will the BIMC group pay council for this land? Will it be enough to build the promised 160 car spaces the council has required?
The fear is that the ratepayers are losing a net 330 free parking spaces and any new parking would be subject to charges imposed by the new land owners, the BIMC group.
There is an urgent need and community support for a new private hospital. But is this site and this development the right fit for Bathurst?
The proposed private hospital will only occupy the top two storeys of a six-storey, 29-metre building in the heart of our heritage CBD.
The developers remain steadfast on their original proposal and, I believe, refuse to negotiate with the wider community on issues such as location, height and building design even though the same proposal in Orange has already had problems.
