Seven apartment buildings proposed for historic South Bathurst site

THE population of South Bathurst could jump if plans for seven apartment buildings on the one site become a reality.
A planning proposal has been prepared for part of the historic St Joseph's Mount (Logan Brae) site at 34 Busby Street, with the documentation outlining the plans for the mammoth development.
A development application (DA) was approved in June, 2021 for a three-lot subdivision, with the Gatekeeper's Cottage to be contained in Lot 223, St Joseph's Mount itself to be within Lot 225, and for the residual 2.28 hectares of land to make up Lot 226.
The plans for seven apartment buildings, as well as new retail premises, are contained to Lot 226.
While a function centre and accommodation have also been flagged for the St Joseph's Mount lot, these buildings would be subject to a separate DA and are not part of the planning proposal.
The planning proposal was prepared by Hamptons Property Services on behalf of the property owner, ANAT Investments PTY LTD.
Hamptons says the plans for the site would "contribute to the provision of additional housing, that responds to increased population growth", which has been identified in the 2041 housing strategy for Bathurst.
In addition to the planning proposal, a master plan for the site has been prepared, taking into account the physical and environmental constraints of the land and celebrating the heritage of the site and general area.
"These elements have been combined to establish a master plan that will attribute a higher level of residential density to South Bathurst to support much needed housing supply, that is a form, scale, mix and design that responds to changing demographics and market trends for dwelling type," Hamptons said.
The master plan includes 218 dwellings across seven separate buildings, which vary in height and are said to "respond to both the streetscape and topography".
The buildings will contain a mix of apartment sizes, with there anticipated to be 30 one-bedroom, 159 two-bedroom, and 29-three bedroom dwellings.
These figures are subject to detailed refinement at the DA stage.
On-site car parking for up to 273 vehicles is proposed for the site.
Four built form options were considered in designing the site, with the fourth being selected as the basis for the master plan.
This option follows the north-south heritage access and has a series of smaller building footprints compared to the other three options.
This was done to enable a higher proportion of view corridors to be enjoyed across the site.
"The position of the internal roadway on the lower part of the site also ensures that there is a distinct expression between active and passive areas for residential and recreational enjoyment, without interference, while also providing a further separation buffer with existing residential accommodation to the east and south," Hamptons said.
Currently, Bathurst's planning controls allow a maximum building height of nine metres, but some of the apartment buildings would be around twice that height.
As such, the proponents are seeking to increase the maximum height of buildings permitted to 18 metres.
"It is, however, intended that buildings closer to Busby Street, particularly building A and B, will be of a lower scale to respond to the traditional streetscape character of Busby Street more closely," Hamptons said.
The proponents are also seeking rezoning for the site from R1 General Residential to R3 Medium Density.
This is because the projected population for the site is 505 people, around 250 persons per site hectare, which exceeds the 60 persons per site hectare standard for the site under R1 zoning.
While the proponent is also seeking additional permitted (APU) uses for the site to include all retail premises, however, the council says the APU should be specific to enable food and drink premises only.
Bathurst council has carried out an initial assessment of the planning proposal to determine if it supports the progression of the documentation to the NSW Department of Planning for a gateway determination.
Gateway determination enables the public exhibition of the planning proposal.
The council says the planning proposal will facilitate the delivery of an increased supply of rarer housing types in Bathurst, particularly one and two-bedroom formats.
At this stage, the council is not endorsing the design or final arrangement of building envelopes of the development as presented in the master plan.
The council has agreed to forward the planning proposal to the department of planning, requesting a gateway determination.
As part of the gateway determination, the council is seeking the inclusion of a number of conditions.
This includes an independent peer review of the traffic and noise impacts assessments, which must be done prior to public exhibition of the planning proposal.
Council will also seek a further report on the matter where peer reviews identify any adverse noise or traffic impacts that cannot be appropriately mitigated and either issue remain unresolved.
Council staff have recommended that the council withdraws its support of the planning proposal if the necessary conditions it has identified are not included in the department of planning's gateway determination.
The council's full report on the planning proposal, including the planning proposal documentation, can be found on its website.
