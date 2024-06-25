Skills, not agenda, driving this candidate's council election campaign

ONCE again, Stuart Driver is putting up his hand for a seat on Bathurst Regional Council.
Mr Driver has announced his candidacy for the 2024 local government election, to be held on September 14.
In the past, he has run on a team and as a solo candidate, and he has chosen the latter for his third attempt.
"Personally, I believe groups should only be formed as part of political parties," he said.
His decision to run for council in 2024 was in response to his desire to see stronger leadership for the city, something he believes has lacked in the current term.
"I see that Bathurst needs stronger leadership," he said.
"I see that Bathurst is facing significant challenges. I think I have something to offer and I'm offering my time and experience to the community to see it through its current struggles.
"Certainly, I see there is concern as to the direction Bathurst might be heading and I'd certainly like to be involved in turning that around."
Mr Driver is not aligning himself to any particular pet project, rather running his campaign on the skills he can offer as one person in the nine-member team Bathurst will elect.
"The key thing is, we do not stand to represent the community as an individual like state and federal government," he said.
"We are offering to be part of a team, and therefore any individual idea is only relevant if there's support for that idea in the team.
"Never has it been more important for the community to elect a strong team and I think I have considerable to offer as part of that team."
It has been well documented that Bathurst council is in a financial crisis.
Under its long-term financial plan, it has been projected that the council will run out of unrestricted cash in 2027-28 if it remains on its current path.
Mr Driver said there is concern about how the council might change that.
He said he is against an "austerity approach", where spending cuts and increases imposed on ratepayers are used to address deficits.
"I don't think an austerity approach is what is needed," he said.
He said, without being privy to all the particulars of the council's financial situation, he is not in a position to know whether or not a special rate variation (SRV) needs to be explored further.
"But what is clear is the council has a significant income issue and as a community we either have to decide to fund council adequately to fund the services we wish it to provide, or to require council to take an austerity approach, and that has outcomes that I don't think the community has considered," Mr Driver said.
He also criticised the way the SRV process played out in mid to late 2023.
"I think the current council handled the SRV that they put to the community last year very, very poorly," he said.
"I think the council then showed a distinct lack of leadership by proposing a ridiculously large SRV and, then seeing the inevitable rejection of that, to then change their mind and decide that a SRV was not needed at all.
"Of course, they did that hoping to rely on land sales, as they have done for many councils, and that's not working out so well.
"I'm on the record for pointing out that income and asset sales are two different things, and if you're using one to replace the other, trouble is only around the corner."
While Mr Driver is adamant he is not about pet projects, he said he does have an interest in supporting the Bathurst Youth Council.
His daughter served as the youth mayor in 2017, and so he knows the importance of the initiative.
"I'd love to be involved in making the youth council stronger," he said.
"... The youth are our future. If we don't listen to our youth, then it's no wonder they end up as young adults disengaged."
He also wants to take a good look at the city's infrastructure, particularly Hereford Street and the need for another river crossing in Bathurst.
"It's my observation that a lot of things in Bathurst are talked about at nauseam, and never fixed properly. We need to fix it," he said.
"We need to have a vision as to where we want to go and then we all need to push in the same direction to achieve that vision."
Mr Driver started his working life in the banking sector before moving into a career in policing, which has seen him work throughout the Central West, from Lithgow to Cobar, including stints in Bathurst.
Following policing, he worked with people with disabilities and those facing disadvantage in a financial management role, and then did estate law (wills, powers of attorney, and estate management).
He has also helped the community by establishing the justice of the peace (JP) kiosk at the Bathurst City Centre.
"That has now operated for over five years," Mr Driver said.
"We would have served well over 6000 people and signed in excess of 15,000 documents, and the service continues three days a week, as it did when it started."
