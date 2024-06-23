Apartments proposed for South Bathurst

Welcome to Monday.
Today's top story is about a planning proposal for land on the historic St Joseph's Mount (Logan Brae) site in South Bathurst.
The proposal includes seven multi-storey apartment buildings on residual land that has frontage to Busby Street. You can read about the plans here.
In other news, journalist Bradley Jurd looked into what the most popular baby names were in Bathurst in 2023 - and the choices might surprise you.
And, in sport, Bathurst Bulldogs remain undefeated after their clash with Orange City at Pride Park, however, their rivals certainly gave them a scare. Find out more about the match in this report by sport journalist Alexander Grant.
Have a great day,
Rachel Chamberlain, Senior journalist
