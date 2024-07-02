'Bathurst is lucky to have him': former councillor's staunch defence of GM

AS a former mayor, a councillor of 13 years, and a public servant long before that, there are few better placed than Monica Morse to talk about how difficult working in local government is.
The former councillor spoke during the June 19, 2024 public forum at Bathurst council, defending the councillors and council staff who have come under attack in recent months.
In her address, she referenced a recent Sydney Morning Herald column by Richard Glover that acknowledges the hard jobs some people do.
"He mentions parking inspectors and judges, but he does not mention Bathurst Regional councillors," Mrs Morse said.
"And he should have, because at the moment our council has come under the most strident and unwarranted attacks, particularly in social media.
"I would like to put the other side of the story."
She noted the amount of work that is involved in being a councillor.
This includes serving on committees and being delegates to community groups, which requires councillors to be present at numerous meetings.
They need to prepare for these meetings, as well as prepare for the twice-monthly public council meetings by reading the hundreds and, sometimes thousands, of pages of reports and attachments.
"Being a councillor is a very big commitment in time and energy, not only being at the meetings, but preparing for them," Mrs Morse said.
"So, instead of the criticism that we see on the Facebook pages and the calls for 'Get rid of them', let us acknowledge the work that councillors do and the time they spend on council business."
Mrs Morse also defended the council's general manager, David Sherley, who has come under harsh criticism along with the councillors.
That criticism was unrelenting during the special rate variation (SRV) debate in 2023, with some in the community calling for him to be fired or to have his salary slashed.
"I know this is going to annoy him, but I'm tired of the continual criticism of the general manager," Mrs Morse said.
"I would like to acknowledge his contribution to the support of all the councillors. His door is always open to them and his advice is freely given and unbiased.
"He is a highly respected manager in local government circles and Bathurst is lucky to have him."
Mr Sherley has been the general manager of Bathurst Regional Council since its formation in 2004.
In February, 2024, councillors resolved to extend his contract through to July, 2026.
Mrs Morse has also shared her concern about "angry" posts on social media, and thanked admins on the Bathurst Our Town Facebook page in particular for its stance on certain content being posted.
"It is so sad that instead of social media being used for the common good it is being the opposite - disruptive and harmful," she wrote.
The post received around 300 likes and more than 50 comments, with many people sharing words of support.
