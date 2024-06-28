See who spent their Saturday thrifting in Bathurst

BARGAINS and sustainability: the two went hand-in-hand at the Thrift Shop Clothing Market.
The market was held at The Greens on William on Saturday, June 22.
It was touted as a "sustainable and budget friendly shopping experience", where attendees had the opportunity to find some unique and vintage pieces.
The stallholders set up at the event were also able to de-clutter their wardrobes by offering some of their unwanted clothing for sale.
There were plenty of options on the racks, from jeans and jackets to handbags and coats.
In the spirit of sustainable and affordable fashion, the market offered free entry, making it even more cost-effective for people looking for good quality second hand clothes.
The thrift market ran from 10am to 2pm.
During the event, Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch stopped by to capture the experience.
Scroll through the photos above to see who he spotted out and about.
