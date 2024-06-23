Speed limit dropped on major highway to make it 'pedestrian friendly'

The speed limit has dropped through the heart of Blayney.
Traffic will slow from 50km/h to 40km/h along much of Adelaide Street, which also doubles as the Mid-Western Highway, from Monday, June 24.
"It will be a good thing ... it can only be positive," mayor Scott Ferguson said.
"Certainly there have been plenty of near misses over the years."
The long-time community leader hopes the move will encourage more walking in the CBD.
"I'd certainly like to think it'll become more [pedestrian] friendly," he said.
"It's very difficult for pedestrians to cross the main street as it is now, so this makes a difference and should help a lot."
Dropping speed limits through the Blayney CBD was first flagged in 2022.
"We started some community consultation ... and there was a bit of pushback about the whole street being 40km/h," the mayor said.
"It has been revised back to sort of half the street mainly around the business area ... so certainly we've listen to the community around that."
Plans for a crossing "blister" are now being discussed with Transport NSW.
"We're hoping to do that as a second stage," Cr Ferguson said.
"My mother is 91 years old and she tears around on one of those little scooters. it's problematic for her to get across because it's about 20 meters."
Speed limits through the Orange CBD were dropped to 40km/h in December, 2023.
