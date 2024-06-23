Drink driver crashed into garbage bins while five times the legal limit

A high-range drink driver who veered off the road, mounted a gutter, ran over a small tree and crashed into garbage bins was still in the drivers seat when police arrived.
Shane Austin O'Neill, who also goes by the surname Chapman, was arrested after police were called to the crash scene on January 19, 2024.
The 34-year-old from Coronation Drive was driving a Ford Courier on Kenna Street at 10.40pm when he veered off the road and crashed into the rubbish bins before coming to a stop.
Police were contacted and when they arrived noticed he had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and was unable to keep his head upright.
When he was asked to get out of the vehicle he was unsteady on his feet.
Chapman returned a positive breath test and was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station.
He told the police he drank seven Great Northern beers between 5pm and 7pm.
On analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.264.
He did not tell police where he was driving to or from.
He was present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for sentencing.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi conceded the custody threshold was crossed due to the high reading and manner of driving.
"There are two in the last 12 years, driving offences," Mr Tedeschi said.
"An intensive correction order would be more appropriate and community safety could be adequately addressed."
He said his client previously spent a year with an interlock device following a mid-range drink-driving charge and he had no problems with that.
"He doesn't have a vehicle at the moment but he will for the interlock," Mr Tedeschi said.
Mr Tedeschi said at the time of the offending Chapman was drinking every day after work.
"He's now gone nine weeks without any alcohol," he said.
Magistrate David Day agreed Chapman had crossed the custody threshold.
"Relevantly, this is a second offence but not a second high-range offence," Mr Day said.
He said the sentenced could be served in the community with a nine-month community correction order.
"He will be subject to a mandatory interlock order, he won't be able to drive a car if he's had a drink," Mr Day said.
"He's demonstrated a capacity to stay dry."
In addition to the nine-month community-based jail sentence, Mr Day disqualified Chapman from driving for nine months, he must have an interlock device installed in his vehicle for 48 months and will have to complete 50 hours of community service.
