Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Drink driver crashed into garbage bins while five times the legal limit

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A high-range drink driver who veered off the road, mounted a gutter, ran over a small tree and crashed into garbage bins was still in the drivers seat when police arrived.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.