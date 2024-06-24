Kelso resident escapes house fire, quick reactions prevent worse outcome

A LUCKY escape for the resident of a house in Tandora Street, after a fire spread through their roof on Sunday evening.
NSW Fire and Rescue were called just before 6pm, June 23, 2024, alerting them of the fire.
When crews arrived, the occupant had evacuated the home and crews began working both internally and from on top of the roof to extinguish the fire.
Kelso Fire and Rescue captain Scott Wilson said crews were able to stop the fire before it spread any further.
"It was a good save," he said.
The cause of the fire was discovered to have started in the fireplace flue, with the roof suffering damage as well as some minor smoke and water damage to the living room.
In addition to the two Kelso trucks at the scene, there was one from Bathurst station and their hazmat van, police attended the scene as well as NSW Ambulance.
The resident of the home was checked by paramedics for precautionary reasons and did not require any further treatment.
Capt Wilson said the fact that the house had working smoke alarms that alerted the occupant to the fire straight away played a big role in the outcome not being far worse.
