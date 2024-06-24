Man transported to hospital after accident between motorcycle and car

A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital with possible head injuries after a collision with a car on Sunday, June 23.
The traffic accident occurred south east of Bathurst on O'Connell Road near the intersection of Beaconsfield Road, not far from the O'Connell Hotel, at around 6.30pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene.
According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, paramedics treated one patient at the scene, a man initially believed to be in his 50s.
A further update saw the man's age adjusted as being in his 60s.
The man was transferred to Orange Health Service for further treatment.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they understood the man was assessed for a possible head injury, but no further information about his injuries or condition was available.
