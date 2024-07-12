There have been seven Bathurst house fires in 2024, so what's causing them?

FOLLOWING two recent house fires within two weeks in the Bathurst area, residents are being asked to remember fire safety practices during the colder months.
While the cause of a house fire at White Rock on June 12 remains undetermined, the chimney/flue was deemed the cause of a fire in Kelso on June 24.
And, according to Fire and Rescue NSW statistics, this has been one of the most common areas from which house fires have originated in the Bathurst, Blayney and Oberon regions during the past five years.
"It's important to check your flue to make sure it's clean before reusing it," Captain Scott Wilson from Kelso Fire Station said.
For Bathurst, the most common origin of house fires since the start of 2019 has been in the kitchen, followed by the lounge room/living area, bedrooms, cell/secure confinement areas and then in the chimney/flue.
For Blayney, the chimney/flue was deemed the most common origin of house fires, followed by the kitchen and then garage/workshop.
As for Oberon, the chimney/flue was second on the list, with the kitchen at the top.
Third was listed as undetermined, followed by fires that started in the garage/workshop and then in the wall cavities.
Capt Wilson said there are many reasons why house fires might start in different areas of the house, and Fire and Rescue NSW has some important messages for everyone to remember.
"One of the main house ones are your kitchens, so keep looking when you're cooking is something we say," he said.
"And if you're drying clothes inside, keep the items a metre from the heater - that's another one."
Capt Wilson said while everyone wants to stay warm during winter, it's also very important to make sure they're doing so safely.
If sleeping with an electric blanket, check for any frayed cords and don't leave the blanket on all night.
Not overloading power boards is also important, as is only charging lithium batteries out in an open area, like the garage.
Most importantly, having a working smoke alarm is the best way for residents to be alerted to a fire if one ignites, especially if people are asleep.
It is recommended smoke alarms are replaced every 10 years, and if anyone has any concerns, they can request a free home safety check via the Fire and Rescue website.
"We can replace the batteries in smoke alarms or, if need be, install 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms free of charge," Capt Wilson said.
It's not just a fire starting that can be deadly - so can using outdoor appliances inside.
Capt Wilson said it's crucial people never bring things like barbecues, gas heaters and solid fuel heaters inside the house.
"With the carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide build-up, it's an odourless gas and it will put you to sleep pretty quick," he said.
For any more information, Capt Wilson recommends visiting the Fire and Rescue NSW website.
And in the case of a house fire, the advice is to get out, stay out and call triple-0.
