It ended in a stalemate, but there was a lot to like about the Mungoes

CSU Mungoes haven't had too many wins in Woodbridge Cup this year and despite failing to win on Saturday, there was a lot of promise.
Mungoes held Molong Bulls to a 26-all draw, the first time the Bathurst-based club hasn't lost to a team higher than them on the ladder.
The university boys even had the lead with 15 minutes to go and despite throwing away the lead, defended well to claim a point against the Bulls.
CSU co-coach Ray Sargent said he was pleased with his team's performance in the round 10 match.
"It was a good game and Molong were a physical side," he said.
"Some consistency is what we're after in our team but not losing against a pretty solid side in Moong - they've improved so much - is a good thing.
"A win is what we wanted and I'm sure they felt the same way, but no one loses in that situation, so I'm happy with how that turned out."
Jack Baldwin scored a double for the Mungoes, while Charlie Hutchings, Ash Magaya and Jai Bice all scored one each.
Heading into Saturday's game against Molong, CSU had conceded 314 points in eight games, for an average of a whopping 39.25 points a game.
So Sargent was understandably impressed that his team's defence showed a lot more resilience against a much stronger opposition.
"The defence for once actually prevailed for us," he said.
"We were pretty happy with how our defence played, especially on our goal line. We had them there on our line for plenty of sets back-to-back and I was happy we scrambled and worked together to keep them out.
"Molong has strike across the field with Jye Barrow and Harry Gerbasch. They're halves are really good at setting a platform. To be able to contain them, I'm really happy."
CSU are next in action on Saturday, June 29, when they travel away to face the Trundle Boomers.
Having gone undefeated in its first eight matches, Trundle suffered its first defeat to Eugowra on Sunday 26-12.
Sargent expects a tough assignment against Trundle, who will be hurting after the shock loss.
"I'm sure they're not going to be keen to lose two on the trot," he said.
"We're keen for the contest and we'll do our best to get back in the winners circle."
