Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

It ended in a stalemate, but there was a lot to like about the Mungoes

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 24 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CSU Mungoes haven't had too many wins in Woodbridge Cup this year and despite failing to win on Saturday, there was a lot of promise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.