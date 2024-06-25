'Most rewarding job': Bathurst Police Station marks Alison's half-century of service

ALISON Wallace doesn't hesitate when asked why she has spent 50 years as a staff member of the NSW Police Force.
"I just find it's the most rewarding job you could ever have," she said at a recent presentation held at Bathurst Police Station to mark her half-century of work.
"Not only do you form an absolutely wonderful family friendship in the police department, you're also helping the community and that's what I like most about it."
Back in her home town of Peak Hill, near Parkes, after two years in Sydney working for one of the banks, a young Ms Wallace faced a fork in the road: continue with what she knew or try something new.
"I went for two jobs, the bank and the police department, the same day," she remembered.
"And you wouldn't believe it, I ended up getting both positions.
"I said to my mother, I'm going to take the bank because I know what to do there, and she said, why don't you give the police department a go."
Despite some trepidation, Ms Wallace started working in the superintendent's station at Parkes on June 26, 1974 (covering a vast area that stretched from Broken Hill to Lithgow) and transferred to Bathurst in 1979.
She's been at the Bathurst station, in various capacities, for all the years since.
"Over the 50 years, I've been through a lot of sad things, but I've also been through some wonderful things we've been able to do for the members of the public and just in general," Ms Wallace said.
"When I'm working in the station, it's full-on, assisting the public and everything.
"But the worst thing about loving this job so much is ever thinking about leaving."
And are there any plans to do so?
"No, not at the moment," Ms Wallace said.
"I've got to try to make sure I'm in the right frame of mind when I walk out the door.
"I just love it so much. I can't remember a time of ever not wanting to come to work."
Ms Wallace said a farming upbringing helped prepare her for some of the difficult times that come with working in a police station.
"I was brought up fairly tough and really felt like I had the right frame of mind to do this job.
"There's a lot of things that you've got to go through and you put up with, but you just have to persevere.
"The good times outweigh the bad things."
Ms Wallace has, over the years, worked in the exhibits room and in the commander's office, among other duties.
These days, she said she's "mainly working in the station".
"I am actually doing a transition to retirement, so I'm not full-time for the first time ever.
"I'm doing a transition, but I'm mainly working in the station doing counter inquiries, answering the phone, sending the police cars to urgent jobs."
She sees an important aspect of her job as "trying to help people as much as possible".
SUPERINTENDENT Bob Noble said the recent presentation at Bathurst Police Station was a way to mark "an incredible milestone by an incredibly resilient, resourceful and committed member of our staff".
He said he had worked "with many fine staff in my 33 years of policing and I've met none finer than Alison".
"I've never met anyone more committed; not only to the work, but also enhancing the experience at work for all of her colleagues," he said.
"She's dearly beloved by all of her colleagues and we're so happy to still have her and hopefully we will continue to have her for a while yet - as long as she wishes to continue."
Superintendent Noble said Ms Wallace performs a lot of duties on the front counter of the police station and "carries out those tasks with good cheer and with good humour and with great proficiency".
"Obviously, a lot of the time when people come to the police station, they may not be in the best place, and she handles those difficult situations very well and is also a great person in a team environment and very much valued," he said.
The presentation at the police station included Ms Wallace's family.
