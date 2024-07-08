The thrill of the fight: Photos from the Australasian Amateur Boxing night

TO catch Australasia's best amateur boxers in action you'd normally have to make a trip outside the region.
But that wasn't the case for this year's Australasian Amateur Boxing Titles, which were held at Panthers Bathurst across June 21 and 22.
Bathurst boxing fans had the chance to catch some of the nation's top boxers in action as they fought for a range of championships on offer.
There were 16 weight divisions being contested over three categories - juniors, intermediate and seniors - with knockout events taking place on Friday before the finals on Saturday.
And for the final night of fights, approximately 200 people packed into the function room at Panthers to witness the blood, sweat and tears of those brave enough to step inside the ring.
The event was organised by Goldrush Tattoo Collective owner and tattooist Jamie Fallon.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos and video footage of those in the crowd, catching a glimpse of all the action.
Is there anybody that you recognise?
