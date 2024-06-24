Dog euthanised after attacking police officer, two others in South Bathurst

A dog who attacked three people in South Bathurst, including a police officer has been put down.
On Thursday, June 13, emergency services were called to Currawong Street in South Bathurst, after reports that a Bull Arab Pitbull had attacked three people.
It was found that a 17-year-old male had been attacked by the dog, as well as a 21-year-old male, and a 30-year-old female police officer, who suffered a bite wound to her left hand while attending the scene.
At the time of the incident, it was unclear how the dog came to be in the street.
After investigations, a council spokesperson has confirmed that the owner of the animal has been identified.
The council spokesperson also confirmed that the owner made the decision to sign the dog over to council, and as a result, the dog was euthanised in accordance with council's process.
"The dog was being held at the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre whilst investigations were under way ... to ensure that the alleged attacking dog was secure while the investigation was taking place," the spokesperson said.
"Rangers have now concluded their investigation into the matter and are preparing a brief of evidence so that regulatory action can be considered."
Following the incident, the spokesperson said that they emphasise the requirement for all dog, and pet owners to contain their animals within their premises, and to ensure that pets are both microchipped and registered in accordance with the requirements of the Companion Animals Act 1998.
