Accused killer's fate in the hands of a jury as they retire to consider verdict

THE fate of a man lies in the hands of a jury as they consider whether he is guilty of stabbing a homeless man to death.
Justice Richard Cavanagh gave directions to the Bathurst Supreme Court jury on June 24, 2024 before they were sent out for deliberations at 12.30pm after five weeks of evidence.
Stephen Shane Greenfield, 42, has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
Greenfield is alleged to have killed Reginald Mullaly, 68, between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
Mr Mullaly's body was found underneath the Denison Bridge at about 10am on Sunday, September 20, 2015.
"Did the accused stab Mr Mullaly? That's the real issue in the trial," Justice Cavanagh said.
The jury were instructed that any reasonable doubt in their minds requires Greenfield to be acquitted of the charge.
With legal counsels having completed their closing addresses on Friday, Justice Cavanagh said the elements of murder were to be considered: whether it was a voluntary act by Greenfield and if it was done with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm or to kill.
"If you accept what he said ... If you accept there's a reasonable possibility that he might be telling the truth, you must acquit him because you wouldn't be satisfied of his guilt beyond reasonable doubt," Justice Cavanagh said.
"But if you reject his evidence or parts of it, you must put it aside then go on to consider whether the Crown has discharged its onus of proof.
"You must take care not to jump to conclusions or speculate ... you must make sure you do not engage in guesswork or determine things based on suspicion."
THE evidence of two witnesses was flagged to the jury as being potentially unreliable, with the defence having urged care to be taken when accepting any statements made by Nicole Fawns and Shayne Miller throughout the trial.
It was the position of the defence that Ms Fawns might have been criminally involved in the alleged murder, while both she and Mr Miller claimed to be on hard drugs at the time, resulting in memory issues.
Other evidence pointing to Mr Miller as having allegedly made claims of "they know I did it" and writing out plans to deceive Greenfield on an envelope were said to potentially reflect his unreliability.
"Just because evidence was admitted in trial, it does not mean it is reliable. Whether it is is a matter for you," Justice Cavanagh said.
"I'm not trying to suggest what decision you make, but it is my duty to warn you that evidence of this kind might be unreliable."
With the Crown placing importance on Greenfield's ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Strong, the jury were told to examine her evidence carefully.
Among other factors the jury were told to consider were the delay in prosecution, a number of witnesses having not been called, and expert evidence.
Before being retired, they were reminded that the verdict must be unanimous.
"You represent a cross-section of the community, the wisdom and its sense of justice ... You must use your common sense, your own ability to judge your fellow citizens," Justice Cavanagh said.
"You've been chosen to perform a vital and important role in society, and you must do your best to perform to the best of your ability."
