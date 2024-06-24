Nats say poll shows Central West supports nuclear station, Gee travels to Lithgow to listen

THE federal Nationals say a new poll shows "a clear majority of voters" in this area are supportive of a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper, near Lithgow.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, meanwhile, a former National and now independent who was initially critical of the nuclear proposal, has softened his public comments.
He travelled to Lithgow on Saturday afternoon, June 22 and said he heard a range of views - "from strongly opposed, to quite a few needing more information, and also those in support".
"A clear message was that locals don't want this issue to divide the community. They want respectful communications and a chance to make informed opinions," Mr Gee said in a statement on his Facebook page after his visit to the eastern end of his electorate.
"It really highlighted the need to get as much information on this proposal as possible.
"The community can't be expected to make an informed choice on this issue if there's no consultation and the community simply doesn't have the facts. Its leaders can't be expected to either."
The Nationals' state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has previously told the Western Advocate that the federal Opposition's proposal "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," Mr Toole said in the aftermath of the federal Opposition's announcement of seven sites for planned nuclear power stations in Australia.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Bathurst's Sam Farraway, who is seeking to be preselected by the Nationals to take on Mr Gee for the seat of Calare at the next federal election, has not yet made a public statement about how he feels about the Lithgow nuclear announcement.
THE federal Nationals said on Monday, June 24 that new polling showed the Central West was supportive of a new nuclear power station on the site of the existing coal-fired power station at Mount Piper, north-west of Wallerawang.
The Nationals said Freshwater Strategy polling showed 63 per cent of voters in the Central West were backing the idea to generate electricity using nuclear power.
The Western Advocate sought more information about the polling and was told by federal Nationals leader David Littleproud's office that the polling involved around 1270 people being asked their views via a phone interview that lasted for about seven minutes.
The Advocate wasn't able to confirm, by the time of publication, whether the 1270 people were part of a wider poll that included the Central West or whether the figure of 1270 people was for the Central West specifically.
Mr Littleproud said 63pc of people in the Central West were backing the Coalition's plan in the Lithgow area "because they see the opportunity".
"People in the Central West understand the drivers of long-term cheaper power and sustainable energy," he said in a statement.
"They understand our energy market grid and what it is to have reliable power and a big long-term investment.
"They understand this because Mount Piper Power Station is an important part of Australia's energy production. Residents know how important reliable and affordable 24/7 power is.
"The Mount Piper community will benefit from a new power plant with high-paying jobs for generations to come.
"There will also be a plan to attract new manufacturing to the region and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, with services designed to meet local community priorities.
"This will result in billions of dollars in local investment.
"Australians in regional electorates such as Calare built our country. So it is disappointing Independent MP Andrew Gee hasn't supported nuclear energy, despite 63 per cent of voters in his own electorate supporting it."
The Nationals have been evoking last year's Voice to Parliament referendum, and the strong result against it in the Calare electorate, in arguing that Mr Gee doesn't understand his own electorate.
