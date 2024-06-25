'Everything is made from scratch' for new Wally Wombat Cafe portable van

IF you've driven to, or from, Kelso in the last five months, you might have noticed a coffee shop stationed at 95 Sydney Road.
Running out of a van set in a permanent position, travellers along the highway have made Wally Wombat Cafe a regular station for their morning journeys.
Open from 6am until 12pm from Tuesday to Friday every week, it's the perfect spot for a breakfast stop.
But now, fans of the cafe can look out for another offering - and this one is portable.
With its maiden voyage taking place on Sunday, June 22, the newest Wally Wombat Cafe van took to the town, servicing the caffeine needs of spectators at the Bathurst AFL fields.
And the van itself is not hard to miss.
With the entirety of the surface painted by Callum Hotham, it's a one-of-a-kind trailer that owners Michelle and Paul Evans are very excited about.
"Oh my god, I'm so excited, so, so excited. Callum told us that we have the exclusive for him to do a trailer, because he will not paint another trailer," Mrs Evans said.
"He did the whole lot, everything. It was just plain white when we picked it up."
According to Mrs Evans, sourcing a local artist to enhance her local business is something that was extremely important to her.
Supporting other businesses in the region is something that she aims to do every day.
"I like supporting the locals, so I have the little critters here who are made by a local lady," she said.
"I try to buy ingredients locally as well. I support Dairy Farmers locally, and I want to keep our money in town and support small businesses just like mine, because I know that you have to put your heart and your soul into it to make it work."
The portable addition to the Wally Wombat business will be serving the same goodies as the permanent fixture, with coffees, sweets and savoury options, and cold-press juices in the warmer months.
It will be available for bookings anywhere in the Bathurst area, which can be made through the Facebook page.
And the best part?
"Everything is made from scratch, so all of our sweets, like our cakes, cookies, they're all made from scratch," Mrs Evans said.
Not only does Mrs Evans bake all the goodies from scratch for the business, she also offers catering options, and creates made-to-order cakes and cookies.
And for those curious about the name, Mr Evans said that it was a way to combine the two loves of his wife - cooking and animals.
"Wally Wombat comes from our time as wildlife carers, and our first rescue wombat was named Wally," he said.
"That's where the name originated from."
