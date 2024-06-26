Smiling faces, changing places at Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak event

THE Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak hosted its annual changeover function on Sunday, June 23.
The Senior Citizens Centre was packed with members of the club, while they bid farewell to outgoing president, Craig Ronan, and thanked him for his service, before welcoming Sonia Bostjancic as the new president.
The local organisation is a vibrant breakfast club with modern ideas about Rotary operations and the support of community projects.
One member, Julie Fry, was awarded for her community efforts, as the coordinator of the Bathurst Uniting Support Services.
She received the 'Paul Harris Fellow Award' from the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak at their changeover lunch on Sunday, for her exemplary work in helping those in need.
Julie leads a team of over 60 dedicated, empathetic, hard working and caring volunteers in BUSS programs and the weekend Cafe, which help people who are homeless, poor, socially isolated; and those with addictions and recovering from addiction.
In the past year, the club has also hosted its annual fundraiser for Polio, by teaming up with the local Metro Cinemas to raise money for countries where the disease is prevalent.
The Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak also held a pet photo fundraising competition, to form a local calendar with the aim to showcase all there is to offer in the Bathurst community.
A Western Advocate representative attended the changeover luncheon, and snapped some photos of the smiling faces at the event.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
