'We've had to work hard': Major recognition for Bathurst Giants

Hard work has paid off for the Bathurst Giants.
At the NSW Community Sports Awards presentation evening at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday, June 19, the Giants were named as the Community Club of the Year.
The Giants were named on a shortlist of six clubs from across NSW, from a range of different sports, and heading into the presentation night, Giants president Kathy Sloan still wasn't expecting to take out the top gong.
So that's why she said she was "shocked" when the Giants name was called out at the presentation night.
She said it was a "proud" moment.
"Everyone's just a bit amazed. It's just a recognition of all the volunteers we've got and all the hard work they do in the community," she said.
"It's not only the work on the field but also the work they do in the community, so there's two sides to it. It's a lot of hard work from a lot of people."
The other finalists for the award included Callaghan District Netball, Maitland Touch, Northern Districts (Butcher's) Cricket Club, Swansea Football Club, and Toronto Croquet Club.
A key element to the Giants' success was for their contribution to community off the field, particularly in relation to their Indigenous Round celebrations and initiatives to include the First Nations community and raise money for Indigenous causes.
The Giants also champion International Women's Day with an annual come and try day to support the continual growth and equity of its women's program.
Back in 2014, the Bathurst Giants fielded teams for the first.
That may have been a handful of junior teams, but that quickly grew.
In 2016, the Giants fielded its first senior men's team, the club managing just one win in its debut season, alongside a number of floggings.
Fast forward to 2023, when senior men's team broke through for its maiden flag.
In 2018, the Giants fielded its first women's team and it grew from strength to strength, winning grand finals in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
"We started off with a couple of juniors teams and then we put the senior teams and then the women's programs has come on board," Sloan said.
"We're running nine teams now this year. It's pretty hard work at the moment to run all those teams, but it's growing all the time."
