Have a look at this solar energy study before making a decision on nuclear | Letter

The prestigious Economist publication, with worldwide circulation, has just published a major study of solar energy.
With further innovations in the pipeline, they say the world is on the cusp of super-cheap clean energy, a dramatically positive outcome for mankind.
In pursuing expensive nuclear energy, the Coalition is again being disruptive for the purpose of regaining power.
