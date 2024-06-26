'Gee, I'd love to work here': 40 years later she's still living her dream

WORKING for the same company for more than half your life is a great achievement, and one Kathy Koehn is proud of.
Ms Koehn was spoilt by staff at Capital Chemist on June 24, as it marked 20 years of her working as the Estée Lauder sale representative at the pharmacy.
And, while two decades in the same role is an impressive milestone, Ms Koehn had been working with the well-known beauty brand for 20 years before that, when Myer was in Bathurst.
"I was with Myer and we had the Estée Lauder there and when Myer closed, the owners [at the pharmacy] said they would try and get Estée Lauder and asked me to come here," Ms Koehn said.
When Ms Koehn first began working at Myer, she worked in the office.
But, as she would walk around the centre carrying out different duties, she couldn't help but take an extra moment and enjoy the makeup and skin care section.
"I've always loved makeup and perfume, and I would think 'gee I'd love to work here with all the makeup'," she said.
It wasn't long before Ms Koehn was working in her dream job, learning all there is to know about beauty and skin care, and helping other ladies feel beautiful.
And now 40 years later, she can't imagine having done anything else.
"In one way it seems like a long time and in other ways it doesn't," Ms Koehn said.
"I remember the major launches, like Night Repair, that was a really big thing.
"This was one of the very first repair products ever made, that was in like 1980-something as well, and it revolutionised skin care because you didn't just have a cleanser, moisturiser and foundation, you had a repairing product as well."
During her time at Capital Chemist, it hasn't only been the Estée Lauder section where Ms Koehn has worked.
She has also spent time in other areas of the pharmacy and helping out the team wherever needed.
She said it's been lovely getting to know the regulars and she's very thankful to Capital Chemist for being like a second family for so many years.
