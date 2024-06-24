We want to make our gratitude clear for this generous donation | Letter

Thank you for your very pleasing coverage of an extremely generous donation to Can Assist by Mr and Mrs Tony and Rosemary Spina.
We greatly appreciate the opportunity to inform the community of the work we do for cancer patients.
I was very disappointed that the written coverage omitted to mention our gratitude which we alluded to at the time.
My comment was: "Can Assist members thank you most sincerely for the very generous donation which will provide much-needed financial assistance to cancer patients as they travel their cancer journey."
We ask that a small paragraph be published mentioning our very sincere gratitude.
