Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Need for feed is obvious as spring feels far away | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
June 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This ewe and lamb from Mt Bathurst Stud were winners at the recent Poll Dorset Championships at Cowra.
This ewe and lamb from Mt Bathurst Stud were winners at the recent Poll Dorset Championships at Cowra.

MID-WINTER in our lovely Central Tablelands is nearly always a time when standing pasture feed for livestock is at a premium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.