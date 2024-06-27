Need for feed is obvious as spring feels far away | Rural Notebook

MID-WINTER in our lovely Central Tablelands is nearly always a time when standing pasture feed for livestock is at a premium.
This year is proving to be no exception to the rule of thumb as the feed situation has really tightened during the past few weeks and the amount of available hay has shrunk.
Every day we see small trailer loads of round bales being taken to hobby farms or a child's pony and this won't change until late August at best.
Breeding ewes and calving cows will need some supplementary feed as they suckle their young in cold conditions.
MAJOR cattle breeding areas of western Victoria and south-east South Australia are battling their driest conditions in a quarter of a century and tough decisions are being made as destocking is being carried out.
An agent at Naracoorte said many of his clients are now selling cows and calves and he anticipated that close to one-third of stock will be destocked by spring.
Moisture probes to country west of Hamilton are reaching zero moisture in some instances.
THE newspapers that we have embraced for a lifetime seem to grow smaller by the week and the multi-page advertising inserts are probably not often read as they interrupt the flow of daily news.
No doubt most of the readers now read the digital version online, but newsagents must still sell lots of hard copy to readers every day.
Our Western Magazine is being greatly missed by country readers for its livestock sales reports and investment advice.
A LOT of comment has been made on the recent state and federal budgets and the perceived lack of funding or assistance to the rural sector and to country electorates.
Bathurst received a $20 million grant to assist with vital infrastructure that will be involved with major housing developments in the Laffing Waters locality.
There aren't Labor electorates in the central or west of NSW that could pressure both governments to prioritise the urgent need for the Hartley Tunnel or the Great Western Highway.
I think that both major parties know that the tunnel must be built, but the huge cost is daunting at present.
THIS week's news cycle has pinpointed the nuclear sites debate and it has certainly made Opposition Leader Dutton sound like a real leader and PM Albanese an unlikely PM.
By next week, their positions may change.
Of local interest, we see Sam Farraway and Andrew Gee at loggerheads on the issue.
To me, this issue might polarise voters along the lines of the Voice referendum that went really pear-shaped.
BATHURST Regional Council is working hard to contain costs at a time when the balance sheet for every business is tough to manage.
While the contentious go-kart track has now been sidelined, we have to realise that the ideal site really was on the southern end of McPhillamy Park and that negotiations were almost finalised right up to the starting of earthworks.
The track may have been a genuine money spinner if it was leased to private enterprise.
WHEN we take visitors for a drive around Bathurst, they are always amazed by our excellent sporting facilities.
Soccer fields, Hereford Street league and union clubhouses and fields, top class hockey complex, AFL at George Park, the Matthews tennis courts, Eglinton tennis courts, basketball stadium, netball courts and Carrington Park/Sportsground, plus our excellent golf club and harness racing complex - no-one could ever be bored.
We must all thank the council and our sports clubs for providing such great complexes for us to use.
Lots of friendships and lifetime memories are made at our sports fields, especially when young people are the sportspeople.
DESPITE a very small offering of 27,000 bales, with only Sydney and Melbourne selling in week 51, the market struggled and prices eased after a few weeks of gains.
The trade acted with caution as sales were harder to find and the indent operators were sticking to a certain bid price.
By the end of the week, 19-micron and finer had eased by up to 30ac/kg, while 19.5 and broader were par to 10ac/kg cheaper.
The crossbred wool market was slightly softer after some reasonable gains in recent weeks.
Week 52, which is the last sale of the financial year, has an early estimated offering of just over 40,000 bales to be offered in all three selling centres.
DAD was excited about his new pacemaker.
He was boring mum with all the details and showed her the booklet that read "lifetime guarantee".
***
GEORGE sat up at pathology as the nurse searched for a vein.
"Last year, I had an old bloke that I tried five times before I got a good vein," she said.
"Yes dear," George mumbled, "that was me."
