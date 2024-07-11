Idea to put a barrier at the Adventure Playground hits a major snag

THE money deputy mayor Ben Fry had hoped to use to put a physical barrier at the Adventure Playground has been earmarked for another project.
In May, 2024, he called for some kind of physical barrier on the Durham Street of the playground to reduce the risk of children making their way onto the busy road.
Councillors Fry and Kirralee Burke made a joint budget submission seeking to fund the idea in the 2024-25 financial year.
They proposed to commit $50,000 to the design and construction of a barrier, fence or equivalent installation, with the money to come from the allocation to the New Year's Eve Party in the Park.
It is anticipated the Bathurst Business Chamber will take on that event in 2024, freeing up the money Bathurst council had set aside for that event.
Several other submissions in support of the barrier for the Adventure Playground were also received during the budget exhibition process.
When it came time to consider Fry and Burke's submission at the June 19, 2024 council meeting, Cr Fry withdrew the submission on their behalf.
"We don't have the cash to spend on nice things at the moment," he said, adding that the works he'd proposed weren't immediately necessary.
"... Also, because we haven't heard formally from the business chamber that that $50,000 is really available because they have not committed to hosting New Year's Eve Party in the Park formally, and this council has not resolved to not host it formally either, so that line item should continue on in the budget."
However, that potential $50,000 was claimed by another project later in the budget deliberation process.
Mayor Jess Jennings had made his own submission, requesting those funds to "match" the money that has already been provided by the business community for lined parking in the Bathurst CBD.
While council staff recommended no amendment be made to the budget to include this item, Cr Warren Aubin moved to change that.
Cr Fry said the council should not make any decisions before receiving confirmation from the business chamber that it would be taking over the New Year's Eve event.
"We have no firm commitment, no announcement's been made from the business chamber to take on - regardless of discussions that are ongoing - that particular event," he said.
"So, it would be prudent for this council not to proceed to taking money out of the budget for something that we've resolved to continue holding as an event, which is why I withdrew [my submission] to make sure that we're doing our due diligence and good governance in finances."
Cr Burke was of a similar opinion, saying the councillors "shouldn't be forcing decisions to be made in the chamber when we're broke".
However, their protests fell on deaf ears.
The move to allocate the money to lined parking, subject to it becoming available, was successful with the support of councillors Aubin, Jennings, Graeme Hanger, Ian North and Andrew Smith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.