Free kits to address accommodation crisis

Here's a look at what is making news today.
As the temperature plummets, the number of people reaching out for help is rising.
The homelessness crisis in Bathurst is only getting worse amid skyrocketing cost of living, which is exacerbating a severe lack of housing. In response, Bathurst Uniting Support Services is offering a free accommodation kit for people who don't have a safe and warm place to sleep.
In other news, Roxy George, recently named the fittest young female in the country, is putting her knowledge and experience to the test. At only 18 years old, Roxy has opened her own gym - RoxFit.
And in sport, Bathurst Giants have received a major honour, after it was named the NSW Community Club of the Year. President Kathy Sloan said the award is a recognition of all the hard work players and volunteers have put in.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
