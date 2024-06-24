'Falsehoods and fakery': Calare MP says Nats are wrong over his position on Lithgow nuclear

BATHURST'S federal MP has hit back at what he says are "falsehoods and fakery" about him from the Nationals as the fallout from the Lithgow nuclear announcement continues.
Mr Gee - a former National who turned independent in late 2022 - has moved to make clear that he is not against a proposed nuclear power plant at Lithgow.
Instead, he says he wants more information - and has pointed to inconsistencies within the Nationals themselves about the policy as an indication that too many details are missing.
The federal Coalition announced on Wednesday, June 19 that Mount Piper, owned by EnergyAustralia and slated to close as a coal-powered power station in 2040, would be one of seven locations around the country to host a nuclear power plant under its energy plan.
The Nationals have since accused Mr Gee of having "analysis paralysis" in terms of his position on the plan and the party has made reference to last year's referendum on the Voice, which was strongly rejected in the Calare electorate despite Mr Gee's advocacy for it.
The Nationals have also pointed to polling which, the party says, shows more than 60 per cent support in the Central West for the Lithgow nuclear plan.
In a new statement on Monday, June 24, Mr Gee said federal Nationals leader David Littleproud had "made two false and untrue statements about me" in the morning on Sydney radio.
Those statements, Mr Gee said, were that he had "come out against nuclear energy" and that he is "against the nuclear power plant at Lithgow".
"This is not the case," Mr Gee said in his statement.
"As I've stated, I am not against nuclear power and never have been.
"I have had the benefit of nuclear medicine scans, and continue to support the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program.
"Since the announcement last week, what has become very clear is that we need specific information so that we can all fully understand what is proposed for our communities and have certainty about what the impacts will be.
"Getting the details and questions answered on this is vital so that we can have a respectful and informed community discussion, and all make up our minds.
"This is exactly what Lithgow City Council has called for and also the state Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole."
Mr Toole, the Nationals' state MP, has previously told the Western Advocate that the federal Opposition's proposal "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," Mr Toole said in the aftermath of the federal Opposition's announcement of seven sites for planned nuclear power stations in Australia.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Mr Gee said in his statement that if National Party MPs "who are insiders are not on-board with the policy because they don't have the necessary information, how can anyone else be expected to?".
"The statement from the Deputy Leader of the Nationals Perin Davey that "if a community is absolutely adamant [against a reactor] then we will not proceed" which was then contradicted by David Littleproud who said "no she's not correct" has only added to confusion," Mr Gee said.
The Member for Calare said he had his first informal community consultation on the issue in Lithgow on the weekend.
"The polling I have carried out so far is on the ground in the Lithgow area and from what I can tell, there is already strong division between those supporting a reactor and those opposing it, with a heap of people in the middle asking for more details and information," he said.
"The community can't be expected to make an informed choice on this issue if there's no consultation and the community simply doesn't have the facts. Its leaders can't be expected to either.
"Instead of spreading falsehoods and fakery, David Littleproud should front the people of the Lithgow area, explain his policy and answer legitimate community questions. It's not too much to ask."
The Nationals' Ms Davey said last week that she and Mr Littleproud will both come to Lithgow and "we will be listening to the people".
